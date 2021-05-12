WARRENTON — The City Commission approved code changes Tuesday night restricting single-family homes in residential areas from being turned into vacation rentals.
Nonowner occupied vacation rentals will be allowed in commercial zones, but not in residential zones. Homestay lodging will be permitted in residential zones as long as the owner or representative lives on the property and is available 24/7.
The City Commission also tightened requirements on marijuana businesses by approving changes to city code requiring the businesses to go through a conditional use process.
Commissioners agreed to continue only allowing marijuana businesses to be built in industrial zones on the east side of U.S. Highway 101.