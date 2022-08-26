WARRENTON — City Commissioner Rick Newton will receive a letter of education after city staff complained that he used a racial slur and joked about pornography during a rambling dialogue at City Hall this month.
After an executive session on Tuesday night, the City Commission voted to appoint Commissioner Tom Dyer to work with the city attorney to draft the letter to Newton.
The City Commission did not publicly discuss the details of Newton’s behavior, but The Astorian obtained city staff’s written account of the interaction.
In a discussion that began on sign permits, city staff wrote, Newton “rambled into the topic of feminism and racism.”
City staff said Newton, who is white, used a racial slur — the N-word — in a statement about rap lyrics and culture. City staff said the slur was not directed at anyone or intended as disparaging, but that it was “nonetheless unnecessary and unprofessional.”
Later in the interaction, city staff wrote, Newton suggested in a “jokingly manner” that an employee was looking at pornography on the computer.
After Newton left, city staff wrote, staff conferred and agreed that the interaction was “supremely inappropriate and unprofessional.”
“I want it known that my words absolutely were not intended to offend any of the city employees,” Newton said in an email to The Astorian. “ … I was the only Warrenton city commissioner to attend the diversity class sponsored by our library; I attended to try to understand peoples problems so I might be of assistance in the future.
“I tease people I like, and I like most of our city employees … I promise to you, I will not do either thing again.”
Last year, Newton was asked to resign by fellow commissioners following a controversy with infill that Newton accepted on his property. The infill dispute also led to a state ethics investigation into Newton’s actions, which ended with a letter of education in May.
The same three — Mayor Henry Balensifer, Commissioner Mark Baldwin and Commissioner Gerald Poe — asked Newton to step down again in April when he lashed out at Balensifer during a meeting.
Newton, a former NAPA Auto Parts store owner, has announced plans to run for mayor against Balensifer in the November election instead of seeking a third, four-year term on the City Commission.
On Thursday, Newton said via text that he’s unsure if he still plans to run for mayor, but added he “absolutely will not serve another term under Mayor Henry.”