WARRENTON — After lashing out at the mayor, City Commissioner Rick Newton was again advised by several of his fellow commissioners to step down.
Tensions rose at a City Commission meeting Tuesday night after Newton made accusatory remarks toward Mayor Henry Balensifer regarding past issues handled by the commission. The mayor, Commissioner Gerald Poe and Commissioner Mark Baldwin reiterated their concerns about Newton’s actions and asked for his resignation.
The request comes just months after the same three commissioners asked Newton to step down following an infill controversy on his property.
“Wow. I would like to remind all the commissioners, not just one, but all of us, that this is a democracy and we’re all voted to be here … For somebody to be so much more mighty than everyone else is kind of embarrassing – incredibly embarrassing actually,” Baldwin said. “ ... Again, I’m going to ask for you to step down from your position Commissioner Newton.”
Prior to Newton’s comments on Tuesday, commissioners were speaking with James Fowler, a fishing guide who acquired the lease of city-owned land known as Sturgeon Paul’s and was looking to bring in food carts as a sublease.
Fowler clashed with the commission throughout the lease transfer, but has since apologized for his behavior.
Despite a civil dialogue on Tuesday, Newton accused Balensifer of being unfair to Fowler at the time of lease negotiations, which the mayor contested, telling Newton he was out of order.
When commissioners were given the opportunity to offer comments at the end of the meeting, Newton again denounced the mayor.
“Mr. Mayor, I am sorry I lashed out at you, but people who are deceptive infuriate me and I told Mr. Fowler that I would not allow you to deceive him again,” Newton said. “So that’s why I lashed out at you because you are deceptive, which I consider lying to Mr. Fowler. And I told him I would protect him.”
Newton’s bitterness carried on as he brought up the food cart pod project near City Hall, an ongoing topic which sparked debate at previous meetings. Last year, Newton walked out of an Urban Renewal Agency session which was tackling the matter, claiming that his expertise in retail was being ignored by other commissioners. The issue led to several more disputes and conflicts.
As Newton wrapped up his comments on Tuesday, Balensifer warned Newton that he was violating City Commission rules.
After Baldwin addressed Newton’s actions, Poe noted similar apprehensions.
“Mr. Newton’s outbursts are out of order and they’re disruptive and they’re embarrassing,” he said. “I also would remind him that I’ve asked him to step down before and I’ll ask him again now.”
Balensifer said Newton had undermined the City Commission in the community.
“Like I said before, and I’ll say again, there are some things you are dealing with personally that I wish you would take care of personally instead of publicly,” Balensifer said, reminding Newton of his request for him to resign.
The mayor also called the comments from Newton, who has confirmed he is considering a run for mayor in November, “a little bit of campaigning.”