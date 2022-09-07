WARRENTON — Rick Newton has resigned from the City Commission and said he will withdraw from the mayor's race in the November election.
Newton submitted his resignation letter to the city on Wednesday. The City Commission plans to declare a vacancy in Position 4 — Newton’s seat — at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I love my city and I love working for the public when I’m allowed to,” Newton said. “I don’t want to waste the next three months doing something I don’t like doing.”
Newton, a former NAPA Auto Parts store owner, was elected to the City Commission in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He chose not to campaign for another four-year term to run for mayor. Newton said he will withdraw his name from the race.
Over the past year, Newton clashed with Mayor Henry Balensifer and other city commissioners over the city’s direction and criticism of his behavior.
“If they’re not going to listen to what I know, why in the hell would I sit there?” he said. “I’m 69, I don’t need to waste another three months of my life being harassed and abused and have them absolutely not listen to anything that I tell them.”
In December, Newton was asked to resign by fellow commissioners following a controversy over infill that Newton accepted on his property.
The infill dispute also sparked a state ethics investigation into Newton’s actions, which ended with a letter of education in May.
Fellow commissioners asked Newton to step down again in April when he lashed out at Balensifer during a meeting.
In August, Newton came under fire after city staff complained that he used a racial slur and joked about pornography during a rambling dialogue at City Hall. Newton took responsibility for his actions and said he did not mean to offend.
Newton said he was proud of several accomplishments during his time on the City Commission. He said he still hopes to help tackle several city-related projects, like making Warrenton “the walking trail capital of the Pacific Northwest.”
“I thank him for his service and wish him the best in his new chapter in life,” Balensifer said.
Paul Mitchell, the chairman of the Planning Commission, is running uncontested for Newton’s seat in November. Balensifer said he would favor appointing Mitchell to Position 4 before November.
In his resignation letter to the city, Newton indicated he has been in contact with Mitchell to help get him “up-to-speed and ready for his new position.”