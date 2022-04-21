WARRENTON — City Commissioner Rick Newton is under investigation by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission for the infill he received from a city-approved project.
Last summer, Big River Construction removed the infill from a road reconstruction project on S.W. Alder Avenue. The project manager communicated with Newton before dumping the infill on a neighboring vacant lot owned by Newton and his girlfriend, who were planning to build housing units.
After a preliminary review of the case, the Ethics Commission voted unanimously this month to move forward with the investigation.
Newton has repeatedly said that he thought the move would save money for both the city and Big River.
“I wanted a win-win-win and it sure as hell didn’t turn out that way,” he said.
Newton previously stated that he was considering whether to ask the Ethics Commission to investigate in order to exonerate himself after attention and issues of flooding surrounded the infill, but he never did.
An ethics complaint was submitted earlier this year by a city police detective.
The complaint alleged that the infill was an improper gift and raised questions about whether Newton used his position to get preferential treatment in regard to permits and sanctions, Susan Myers, an investigator with the Ethics Commission, said during the April 8 meeting.
Based on information in the preliminary review, it does not appear that Newton engaged in a prohibited use of office or used his position to get special treatment, Myers said.
However, under state law, no public official may receive any gift more than $50 from a single source that could have a legislative or administrative interest. During the meeting this month, Newton confirmed to the Ethics Commission that the infill far exceeded the $50 limit.
Civil penalties can range up to $5,000 per violation. The Ethics Commission is instead offering Newton a settlement, which would include a letter of education rather than a financial penalty.
If Newton accepts the settlement in the next few weeks, it will go for approval before the Ethics Commission in May.
Newton has cooperated with the investigation and said he plans to accept the settlement.
“We need to put this behind us … I want to put this baby to bed,” he said.