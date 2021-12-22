WARRENTON — City Commissioner Rick Newton was able to fix the flooding problems caused by infill on a property he owns before a city-imposed deadline.
The infill, which came from a nearby road reconstruction project, is still on his property, Newton said, but he implemented a storm drain that ties in with the city’s stormwater system. With help from Big River Construction, he fixed the problem late last week .
“This will be permanent. He still has to fix the sidewalk that he cut out, but the weather isn’t really ready to pour concrete right now … and he will have to replace some sod,” Scott Hazelton, the city’s planning director, said. “There are a couple restoration pieces that need to occur, but for the most part it’s done.”
City commissioners agreed with a Planning Commission decision that the infill dumped on Newton’s property last summer was of improper material and was causing flooding on neighboring properties. The commission voted to give Newton three days – until 7:30 p.m. last Friday – to fix the flooding problem or face $500 fines per day until he did.
Additionally, the amount of infill exceeded what was allowed without a permit, and because the project was approved by the city, it was viewed as a potential ethical breach.
Three commissioners urged Newton to step down because of his recent behavior, which they consider problematic. Newton insists that he won’t resign.
“They can set me on fire and I won’t quit. Once I give my word, that’s my word,” Newton said.