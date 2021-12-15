WARRENTON — Three city commissioners on Tuesday night urged their colleague Rick Newton to resign, arguing that his behavior is problematic and disrupting the city’s business.
Commissioner Mark Baldwin, Commissioner Gerald Poe and Mayor Henry Balensifer expressed concerns about how Newton has handled himself over a controversial infill on his property.
A formal process for removing Newton from the City Commission has not been initiated. Newton indicated at the meeting that he does not intend to step down.
The pleas came after the commission agreed with a Planning Commission determination that an infill Newton had arranged to be dumped on his S.W. First Street property last summer was illegal.
The commission voted to give Newton until 7:30 p.m. on Friday to fix the flooding that the infill has caused on neighboring properties or face fines of $500 per day until he does. Newton recused himself from the vote.
The fill material is on a lot where Newton and his girlfriend, Patty Cardinaletti, had planned to build housing units, a project the couple has since scrapped, they said.
'Stop-work orders'
City staff sent Newton stop-work orders in mid-August and early September but did not hear from him. In early November, the Planning Commission decided that Newton’s unpermitted infill violated the city’s development code. They gave Newton 60 days — until Jan. 4 — to remedy the violation.
But with the recent rains, the pile of fill began to cause flooding on adjacent lands, according to Planning Director Scott Hazelton. On Tuesday, Hazelton asked the commission to give Newton a shorter time frame — three days — to fix the problem.
Newton claimed the city was also partially responsible for the flooding because it removed a drainage ditch near his property, but he did not challenge the city’s facts on the illegality of the fill.
Russell Cox, Newton’s neighbor, whose property has been inundated, said Newton has pumped water off the property. “In my opinion, here, living in the Northwest, we all know that’s just going to be a losing battle, no matter what anybody does,” he said.
Newton said, “I’ve been doing my best to make it right.”
City staff gave Newton the option of allowing city crews to correct the issue before the weekend, then send him a bill. Newton declined, saying he would not accept the city’s help unless he knew in advance what it would cost him.
The fill material came from road reconstruction work that Big River Construction was doing for the city on S.W. Alder Avenue. With Newton’s blessing, the company placed the material on his property. This action — a city commissioner accepting a gift of free fill from a city project — could be viewed as an ethical breach.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Newton accused the city’s building official, Van Wilfinger, of lying to him. Newton said Wilfinger had told him in an email exchange that the commissioner did not need a permit to lay the fill.
City Manager Linda Engbretson, who read the emails, said she did not see evidence of lying. Rather, Wilfinger told Newton that a permit wasn’t needed to lay 250 cubic yards of waste rock, which is different than the estimated 500-plus cubic yards of sand, silt and mud that sit on Newton’s property.
Baldwin apologized for Newton’s statements.
“I don’t condone the behavior over this whole issue — personal attacks on staff members, calling them liars when there’s been email threads to prove otherwise,” Baldwin said. “An illegal fill is an illegal fill. It doesn’t matter if it’s 500 yards, 700 yards, 900 yards, 1,000 yards. We all make mistakes; how we’re remembered is how we deal with them. And pointing fingers and blaming others — I don’t like it.”
He called Newton’s actions “a huge time drain on an already overworked staff. I don’t believe it should have happened, and I hope it would never happen again. So, again, I’m asking for Commissioner Newton to step down.”
“Ain’t gonna happen,” Newton replied.
'No confidence'
Saying he has “no confidence” in Newton, Poe said, “Commissioner Newton’s actions and decisions that have been made over the past few months, and even before that, have been affecting the commission in a way that’s somewhat negative and somewhat embarrassing — pretty hard to stomach sometimes.”
Balensifer pointed to Newton’s efforts to contact two commissioners — Poe and Tom Dyer — and bring up the infill matter. The mayor said this was inappropriate and that Newton, a longtime member of the City Commission, should know better.
In addition, Balensifer was troubled by testimony from Cox, who said Newton had started showing up at Cox's workplace and discussing the city’s involvement in the infill.
“I told Mr. Newton I couldn’t speak to him anymore because I felt like I was starting to get harassed,” Cox said. Newton apologized to him during the meeting.
Balensifer said, “I know that, Commissioner Newton, you have expressed that you’ve had some stuff that you’re dealing with, and I think that it would be best if you dealt with those out of the public domain. And I would hope that you can manage those personally instead of publicly.”
The mayor then joined Baldwin and Poe in asking Newton to step aside.
Over the past several months, commissioners have been concerned about Newton's interactions and public comments about city business, which have led to public and private clashes over his behavior.