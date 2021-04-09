WARRENTON — Scott Hess, Warrenton's community development director, will leave the post by the end of the month.
The city hired Hess, a former director of community and economic development with the Wasatch Front Regional Council in Salt Lake City, in October.
He replaced Kevin Cronin, who left the city in June to become city manager of Mount Angel.
"I'm sorry for my short stay here," Hess said during a Planning Commission meeting Thursday night. "It has been really interesting and challenging. And we've had some really, really challenging projects come from the Planning Commission.
"I'm in awe at you all and the work that you do in what I figured was going to be a sleepy little coastal community, and is every bit as bustling as the one and a half million people across the Wasatch Front, and the cities that I've worked for before. So you know, difficult challenges to overcome — excellent people. The city is wonderful. The people that we work with here are wonderful. And you guys are great planning commission."
Hess' last day with the city is April 23. He said he plans to return to Utah.
"Well, thank you for the time you did give us," Paul Mitchell, the chairman of the Planning Commission said. "I thought you did a really good job and I enjoyed your organization, and how you put things together. Good luck to you and your family."
Hess said the city has hired William Caplinger, a former planning manager for Clatsop County, to work on projects remotely. The city is also planning to hire a contractor to focus on day-to-day duties a few days a week. Both will help serve in the interim as the city conducts a search for a new community development director.