WARRENTON — The future of the Warrenton Community Library is uncertain after a levy that funds operations likely failed in Tuesday's election.
Measure 4-215 would increase the tax rate by 5 cents — from 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 38 cents — with the intention of extending hours, boosting community programs and supporting the library in other ways, including possibly adding another full-time position.
The levy, the sole funding source for the library on S. Main Avenue, would raise $1.5 million over five years.
With most of the votes counted, the measure trailed by 71 votes — 51% to 49% — as of Friday morning.
“We’ve come a long way with the library in the time that I’ve been on the board … It’s been a lot of little, tiny steps over time to continue to improve things, continue to make things better,” Kelsey Balensifer, the chairwoman of the library board, said. “So this is definitely a disappointing setback.”
Following a move from a small, crumbling structure in Hammond, the library received a big boost from voters in 2017, when a large increase in the tax rate — 9 cents to 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — was approved with 55% in favor.
The current levy expires in June. If the new levy fails after all the votes are counted, the library board could come back to voters again in the May election before having to consider other options, including possibly closing the library.
“We’re still trying to wrap our heads around things at this point and figure out what resources are available to us and what avenues could possibly be explored,” Balensifer said.
The library board had considered 33, 38 and 43-cent options for the tax rate, while keeping in mind the challenges for residents, such as higher consumer costs and the impacts of inflation. But Balensifer and others also described the tax rate, even with the 5-cent increase, as a fairly limited financial contribution over the course of a year.
The City Commission voted in July to accept the library board's recommendation and place the levy on the November ballot.
Before Election Day, there appeared to be no organized opposition.
'Taxed to freaking death'
While expressing hope that the library would survive, Lorinne Mondeaux, a resident, said she voted against the levy because of the burden of additional taxes.
“We’re a tiny town. Everybody is being taxed to freaking death,” she said. “I would love to see us have a big, glorious library. I’d like to see us have a movie theater. I’d like to see us have the things that Gearhart and Seaside and Astoria have, but we’re this tiny, little community taxed to freaking death.”
Several voters interviewed said they were unaware of the stakes of the levy. Others who supported the levy wished more information was provided before the election.
“More information should have been put out,” Carrie Paavola, a resident, said, adding that she does not think enough people knew the purpose of the levy.
Paavola, who said she voted in favor of the measure, said, “It’s an important part of our community and I wish it could stay.”
Details about Measure 4-215 were provided in the Clatsop County voters' pamphlet mailed to voters and available online through the county's website. The voters' pamphlet included an argument in favor of the levy by Save Our Library PAC. No one submitted an argument in opposition.
The Astorian published news articles and editorials about the ballot measure in July and October. Several letters to the editor advocating for the levy were also published in the newspaper before the election.
Made up of library board members, Friends of the Warrenton Community Library representatives and users of the space, Save Our Library PAC was created in 2017 and relaunched this year to raise money and try to get the measure passed.
Balensifer called their efforts “grassroots.”
“We had a pretty motivated and dedicated group of people that were going door to door, that were writing letters to the editor, that were generally, actively doing the work of educating people about the library and what it offers to our community,” Balensifer, who is married to Mayor Henry Balensifer, said. “ … Traditionally, we haven’t had the structure or the energy behind our Warrenton library levy that you may see in Astoria, for example, with their bond’s passage — that was, in a sense, a very professional campaign with a lot of money behind it, a lot of energy behind it.
“I think we had a lot of heart behind our campaign. But generally speaking, we’re just a group of people who are passionate about the library and that was our driving and guiding force throughout the campaign.”
'Would say a lot about the city'
The library, operating with one full-time and two part-time positions, while also relying on volunteers, will have to find a new director after Kelly Knudsen announced she will step down at the end of the month. Knudsen cited plans to open a food truck in Astoria, but also pointed to burnout and frustration with no financial support from the city.
Esther Moberg, the new city manager, is optimistic that the levy could pass in May at a lesser tax rate.
“I think a community is viewed as successful if it has a community library. It shows the well-being of a community if you have a public library that is providing resources for everybody,” she said. “To not have a community library would say a lot about the city struggling, and I don’t think we truly are struggling at this point. I think hopefully the voters will agree and make sure it does not close.”
Moberg, the former library director in Seaside, said working the library into the city’s operational budget would be a “severe challenge” and is likely not an option.
If the levy were to fail this month and again in May, Moberg said, “there could be potential Band-Aids and obviously, if we have to cross that road, we can definitely look at what would be a temporary way to keep it open. But we would probably have to cross that bridge when we get to it, because that would be a kind of last-ditch effort.”
Balensifer said the library board opted to raise the tax rate by 5 cents because of increasing costs, primarily for staffing and resource procurement. The building is rented from the Warrenton-Hammond School District, so funds raised from the levy also go toward covering rent, utilities and maintenance.
“It’s a difficult time we’re living in right now, and I like to think our library is considered an essential service that provides a lot of value to our community and a lot of our resources for our community,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that a lot of the voters didn’t think that that value outweighed the expense.”