Warrenton Community Library
The Warrenton Community Library moved to S. Main Avenue in 2017.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

WARRENTON — The future of the Warrenton Community Library is uncertain after a levy that funds operations likely failed in Tuesday's election.

Measure 4-215 would increase the tax rate by 5 cents — from 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 38 cents — with the intention of extending hours, boosting community programs and supporting the library in other ways, including possibly adding another full-time position.

There appeared to be no organized opposition to a levy that finances the Warrenton Community Library, but the measure was failing with most of the votes counted.

