WARRENTON — A farmers and fishermen’s market could be coming to the Warrenton Marina this year.
City commissioners gave their blessing to the project at a meeting Tuesday. The city would hold the market on Thursdays and not conflict with other farmers markets in Clatsop County.
The logistics of setting up the market, funding it and staffing it still need to be hammered out, but the City Commission’s approval will allow city staff to move forward on putting together a plan, City Manager Linda Engbretson said.
Marina staff have spoken with other market organizers and are already reaching out to vendors. The market would be held at the marina parking lot area.
While Mayor Henry Balensifer supported the idea, he wanted to make sure the long-term business model for the market is sustainable and focused on building revenue. He was also concerned about how much time staff will need to devote to the market beyond their regular marina duties.
Both issues are things city staff still need to examine, Engbretson said.
“I think we’d be foolish not to try to run with it,” City Commissioner Rick Newton said.
