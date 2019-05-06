WARRENTON — People interested in how a wedge of properties in Warrenton near Home Depot are developed can provide feedback during open house events this week.
The 19-acre Spur 104 site underwent a zone change earlier this year to allow mixed-use commercial and high-density residential development. Up to 500 units of housing could be built in the new neighborhood.
City leaders are requiring a master plan to guide future development and design at Spur 104. Community Development Director Kevin Cronin will host open house events and workshops beginning Tuesday and running through Thursday to develop the master plan.
The workshops and open houses begin at 4 p.m. each day and will be held in the historic Fenton Grocery Building at 60 S. Main Ave. On Thursday, the Planning Commission will meet for a presentation about the master plan and public discussions at 5 p.m.
