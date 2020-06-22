WARRENTON — The City Commission is considering a ban on smoking in public parks.
Commissioners took up the issue recently after a unanimous recommendation from the Parks Advisory Board. Sara Long, the chairwoman of the advisory board, who grew up in Astoria, left the area and returned to Warrenton four years ago, said she assumed smoking was already banned in parks.
“Parks are intended to be a family area, and we can’t see any reason why not to ban that,” she said. “We want the parks to be safe for everybody.”
Astoria banned smoking and tobacco use in parks five years ago, as did Clatsop County in county parks. County health staff have pushed the smoke-free areas as a way to reduce exposure to harmful secondhand smoke and discourage children from starting to use tobacco products.
The local bans came after Oregon prohibited smoking in state parks except in vehicles, campsites and sections of day-use parks marked as safety rest areas. Smoking is also not allowed within 10 feet outside building entrances.
A state plan in 2014 to ban smoking on the beach ran into substantial opposition and was shelved.
The City Commission recently approved the concept for a new pocket park on a few acres under a Pacific Power transmission line running through the Forest Rim subdivision. The park, being planned on a shoestring budget, would include picnic tables, a barbecue pit and some green space.
City Manager Linda Engbretson said some neighbors are concerned it would become a haven for smoking.
“The reason this came to the commission’s attention and to our attention is there was concern in relation to this new park,” she said. “We don’t have anything to enforce if people decided that’s going to be the place to go smoke.”
Mayor Henry Balensifer and Commissioner Pam Ackley, Commissioner Rick Newton and Commissioner Tom Dyer appeared supportive of developing an ordinance, likely with designated smoking areas. When Clatsop Community College banned smoking on campus, it created “good neighbor” smoking areas around the periphery for smokers pushed off campus to deposit their cigarette butts.
One of Balensifer’s concerns was whether the ban would be enforced by police or complaint-based. Police Chief Mathew Workman said it would be lower on the priority list.
“For the most part, I don’t think very many people do smoke,” Workman said. “We do have signs up now that ask people not to smoke.”
Balensifer brought up complaints he’s heard of smoking at the city’s baseball fields during games with more families and children around. Commissioner Mark Baldwin, who is vehemently opposed to a smoking ban, said the issue is one of common sense. He said most people he’s seen smoking at parks do it in the parking lot away from children.
“You either have empathy and compassion for others, or you don’t,” he said.
“I think we take things a little too far,” Baldwin said of bans. “I’m far more offended by someone that has a lot of really strong perfume on — because I’m really sensitive to it than I am cigarette smoke,” he said. “I don’t care for either of them, but I’m not for this whatsoever.”
Dyer, who said he picks up litter at parks and doesn’t like smoke, supported the ordinance with designated smoking areas. Ackley, supportive of an ordinance, shared her irritation at people not obeying laws about not smoking next to public buildings.
“No one seems to adhere to the space between grocery store entrances and that kind of stuff,” she said. “You walk by it, and you smell like smoke.”
Newton supported the smoking ban because of the fire hazard from cigarette butts at parks with bark dust.
“Places like the dog park, the bark dust there is pretty flammable,” he said. “We’ve been lucky. Unfortunately, I understand we can’t enforce it, but having the ordinance would push the people away from things like that.”
