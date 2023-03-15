WARRENTON — The city is weighing options to upgrade a wastewater treatment plant that is nearing capacity.

In 2021, the city hired Kennedy Jenks Consultants, a Portland-based water and industrial engineering firm, to update the facilities plan for wastewater. On Tuesday, the consultant outlined several alternatives and made recommendations for wastewater improvements to the City Commission.

Warrenton wastewater
Buy Now

Warrenton is studying a wastewater expansion project.

Tags