WARRENTON — The city is weighing options to upgrade a wastewater treatment plant that is nearing capacity.
In 2021, the city hired Kennedy Jenks Consultants, a Portland-based water and industrial engineering firm, to update the facilities plan for wastewater. On Tuesday, the consultant outlined several alternatives and made recommendations for wastewater improvements to the City Commission.
While the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which was built in 2006, has done a suitable job in treating wastewater, the consultant said, it is nearing full capacity — over 90% — and has mechanical components that are in need of repair or replacement.
“When there’s rain, that (plant) exceeds 100% capacity,” Mayor Henry Balensifer told The Astorian. “This has been a problem we’ve been aware of for several years.”
The consultant recommended an expansion to the plant.
“We looked at population projections of the next 20 or so years and found that with population increases in Warrenton, we’re going to see higher influent flow and loads, and the plant isn’t prepared to treat that as it stands right now,” said Allison Lukens, a staff engineer with Kennedy Jenks.
Issues to consider while expanding, the consultant said, include meeting potentially more stringent wastewater restrictions from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, as well as dealing with birds and wind.
The consultant listed five options for upgrading wastewater treatment capabilities, including expanding sequencing batch reactors, constructing a conventional treatment plant and decommissioning the plant and pumping off-site. But the consultant ultimately recommended expanding the plant with membrane bioreactors, which use microfiltration technology.
“It’s a simpler operation,” said Shawn Spargo, a senior project manager with Kennedy Jenks. “You’re not relying on gravity settling, you’re not subject to wind. It’s an easier plant to operate.”
In addition to having a smaller footprint compared to other options, it removes E. coli bacteria by filtration, making the ultraviolet light disinfection more effective, Spargo said, and is also proficient at removing ammonia.
“I would say that I would concur with your suggestion … simply because it provides the most flexibility for both spatial needs as well as treatment needs,” Balensifer said. “I don’t see (the Environmental Protection Agency’s) requirements ever getting any lesser.”
City Manager Esther Moberg recommended that because of the size of the project, the City Commission should evaluate the options before making a decision.
“Really looking at all of these factors and trying to decide really what is the best for the future of Warrenton so we’re not being shortsighted,” Moberg said.
The estimated cost of the project varies depending on what the city decides. The consultant’s recommended option would cost upward of $38 million over 20 years, but the city may have opportunities for cost reduction.
Moberg said the city has $5 million on hand for the project, but is pursuing grant opportunities to keep it moving forward.
The city used a voter-approved bond to construct the existing wastewater treatment plant nearly two decades ago, which cost a fraction of what an expansion would take.
The city stopped accepting hauled waste from septic tanks after being the last plant in Clatsop County that still did. Given the need in the region and the potential source of revenue, the consultant said the city may be interested in accepting septage again.
The consultant hopes to get a plan approved later this year and potentially have the project bid out by the fall of 2025, with construction wrapping up in 2026.