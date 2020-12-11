A Warrenton couple was displaced Monday night after an alleged drunken driver crashed into their home.
William Page-Lagerquist, 21, of Warrenton, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, driving without a license and driving uninsured.
Police say Page-Lagerquist crashed into the home off of Pacific Drive just after 10 p.m. The vehicle came to a rest in the master bedroom of the home, where two people were sleeping.
The driver sustained minor injuries.
