A Warrenton family was injured in a fatal crash near Quincy, Washington, on Dec. 16.
Sarah Scheid, 37, of Warrenton, was driving on State Route 28 when she slid off the road into a ditch.
After the vehicle slid off the road, it was hit by a vehicle that also slid off the road.
Scheid and her five children were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The passenger in their vehicle, Lynn Coffman, 64, of Tacoma, Washington, died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.
