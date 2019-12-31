WARRENTON — Warrenton Fiber wants the city to require a sidewalk in front of the new Clatsop County Jail near the company's housing development.
The county has installed a multiuse path to improve pedestrian safety as part of negotiations with the city over the $20 million jail project at the former North Coast Youth Correctional Facility.
At a public hearing on the jail design before the Planning Commission in December, Stephen Fulton, who works on land development and wetland mitigation issues for Warrenton Fiber, recommended a sidewalk.
"The consideration of not having sidewalks on 19th Street at a minimum in front of the jail, but as an alternative, all the way to the Ford garage to provide pedestrian access is an omission that the Planning Commission should correct," he said.
Fulton said the multiuse path is dangerous without a sidewalk, but also acknowledged Warrenton Fiber's development interests.
"Now, of course, the company that I work for, we’re developing property in that area," he said. "There’s going to be 72 additional homes up there. There’s apartments and single-family homes in the area that use that street."
Warrenton Fiber is also building a road next to the jail project that will connect to the future site of the middle school. Fulton said sidewalks were negotiated as part of the company's development.
"We’re building a sidewalk abutting the county’s jail project. We have a sidewalk now going to nowhere. I think the Planning Commission should apply their standards to this project," Fulton said.
"Growth pays for growth. That’s the motto of the city of Warrenton," he said. "This is growth. Clatsop County has the money in their budget to pay for this."
The county, however, says they have looked at pedestrian safety and worked with the city to make improvements.
Jesse Winterowd, of Winterbrook Planning, a county consultant, told planning commissioners the new jail would not create more impact. He said the jail will have fewer employees than the former youth facility.
"The county has met with the city, negotiated this multiuse path and that's what we're proposing," he said.
The Planning Commission voted to extend the public hearing to Jan. 9 to gather more information prior to voting on the jail design.
Lt. Matt Phillips, the jail commander, said the county has already worked with city staff to address pedestrian safety concerns and is now waiting on the Planning Commission's approval based on staff recommendations.
"We worked with ... Winterbrook and we worked with the city and we were happy to follow their recommendations, and whatever Steve said is his opinion," Phillips said.
(1) comment
Warrenton Fiber is wholly-owned by the Nygaard family, which has made an enormous amount of money due to its dominance of privately-owned land in the Warrenton area. It seems to me that if Warrenton Fiber wants a sidewalk, it can afford to pay for it, especially as the consultant for the county and the jail project is satisfied with the plan as-is, which was fully-negotiated with the interested parties. We live in Clatsop County not "Nygaard County."
