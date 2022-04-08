WARRENTON – Pending contract negotiations, the city will have a new manager.
The City Commission voted unanimously on Friday to offer the position to Ben Burgener, the city manager in Stanfield in Umatilla County. Burgener was announced as a finalist for the role in late March.
“He will bring great energy and ideas to the city and I’m looking forward to working with him to take Warrenton to the next level,” Mayor Henry Balensifer said in a statement.
The city will begin contract negotiations with Burgener and a timeline for his arrival will be announced at a later date.
“It has been a pleasure meeting and getting to know the staff and community of Warrenton, and I look forward to serving as the next city manager,“ Burgener said.
Over the past week, the city held several staff and community receptions with Burgener, as well as panel interviews by community leaders, public administrators, city department heads and the City Commission. Burgener was the only finalist.
The feedback was positive and unanimously supported the potential hiring of Burgener, the city said.
Prior to holding the top post in Stanfield, Burgener was the city administrator in Ada, Minnesota, and the finance manager and administrative services manager for the Utah Department of Transportation.
Burgener will take over for Linda Engbretson, who announced her retirement last year but agreed work on an interim basis until her replacement was hired.