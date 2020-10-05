WARRENTON — It took Astoria more than two years to find a new community development director after the departure of Kevin Cronin, who took a similar position with Warrenton.
Now only three months after Cronin’s departure to become city manager of Mount Angel, Warrenton has found a new community development director in Utah.
Scott Hess, 36, will start at the end of October. He is the director of community and economic development with the Wasatch Front Regional Council, an association of five counties in and around the Salt Lake City metro region.
Hess has held other planning positions in cities and counties around northern Utah. He earned a master’s of public administration and bachelor’s of urban planning from the University of Utah.
For the past 20 years, Hess has been visiting a family friend’s Gearhart home. He proposed to his wife 14 years ago near the Del Rey Beach access. The two have three young daughters — twin 4-year-olds and a 1-year-old.
“I would watch jobs in Oregon, and randomly over the last 13, 14 years applied for jobs and saw that one,” Hess said. “And it felt like it was applying somewhere that felt like home that’s also 750 miles away from Utah.”
City Manager Linda Engbretson said the city interviewed five candidates for the position. The experience Hess has with city and county government and transportation planning stood out, she said.
“I think that transportation planning will just be a tremendous asset to Warrenton, as well as he’s had lots of experience in facilitating and training planning commissions, that type of work,” Engbretson said. “I think he can be a real assistance and help to our volunteer board.”
Hess steps into a quickly growing city with a government that has put more emphasis in recent years on smarter growth.
Warrenton has translated an urban renewal fund into several projects to improve downtown, building the new Warrenton Memorial Plaza, improving sidewalks and landscaping and providing grants for building owners to spruce up their facades.
The city created a master plan for Chelsea Gardens, a central triangular neighborhood in between older Warrenton and the North Coast Retail Center where it hopes to attract a mix of commercial and higher-density housing without exacerbating nearby traffic backups.
Hess said Warrenton seems more like a real city than nearby second-home vacation spots, with an already vibrant regional business hub at the retail center.
“My thinking and focus is on how do you help the community, the public and the local businesses continue to invest or reinvest into the downtowns of Warrenton and Hammond to the north,” he said.
Hess is the second community development director to leave an urban area in the Mountain region for the North Coast. Megan Leatherman, Astoria’s community development director, who is also in her 30s, came from Idaho’s Ada County, where she oversaw development rules around the Boise metro area.
“For us, it’s going to be a great adventure,” Hess said of his family’s move. “It’s going to be totally different. I’m coming up there with a young family. Our kids aren’t in school yet. It feels like this perfect kind of Goldilocks time to bring them somewhere new, and let them experience something that my wife and I have experienced for years.”
