Voters in Warrenton and Gearhart on Tuesday approved five-year local tax options for rural fire protection districts.
The Warrenton option would raise a maximum of $280,000 over five years for the fire district. The estimated tax rate is $0.51 per $1,000 of assessed property value in the first year.
The ballot measure was approved 68% to 32%.
The Gearhart option would raise an estimated $135,000 to $152,000 a year for the fire district. The tax rate is $0.33 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The ballot measure was approved 58% to 42%.
