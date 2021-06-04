Warrenton High School graduate Isabella Morrill will debut one of her latest compositions as part of a virtual concert.
The concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, will be performed by the Portland Youth Philharmonic Wind Ensemble. Morrill’s composition “Barktokian Brass,” will be performed among new compositions by other young musicians. The concert will be free to view at portlandyouthphil.org/concerts-tickets/ but registration is required to get a concert link.
“This has been a great opportunity for me, and I feel honored to be a part of this initiative,” Morrill said.
Morrill graduated from Warrenton High School in 2020. A music composition major at Western Oregon University, Morrill is interested in studying film scoring and composing.
Morrill was commissioned to compose an original piece for the ensemble’s 97th concert season. The concert will feature eight other young musicians, most of whom are women and musicians of color. Morrill’s piece is a brass piece, which is a modern interpretation of Hungarian composer Bela Bartok’s “Mikrokosmos.”
“Composing this lively, energetic piece was a fun outlet for me to explore my personal ties to European music as well as my love for the brass family of instruments,” Morrill said.
Morrill’s main instrument is the French horn. She is proficient in several other instruments, including piano, ukulele and guitar. She also sings.
Morrill’s composition, “Hymn to the Rain,” premiered at a Columbia River Symphony concert in 2019. She has received various awards, including an Oregon Music Hall of Fame scholarship in 2020 and being awarded the 2019 co-state champion in the high school division of the Oregon Music Education Association state music composition contest.