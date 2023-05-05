Warrenton
The former Skipanon Marine and RV Supply is shown on E. Harbor Drive in Warrenton.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

WARRENTON — The city has taken community feedback on businesses that will be considered for a lease at a sought-after building on E. Harbor Drive.

An open house for residents was held Thursday at the location alongside the Warrenton Marina, which housed Skipanon Marine and RV Supply for three decades. While the building has generated interest from a number of businesses, representatives from five potential options pitched their visions for the space.

During an open house, community feedback was taken on what business they would like to see operate out of the old Skipanon Marine and RV Supply.
Residents participate in an open house to discuss business possibilities for the former Skipanon Marine and RV Supply.

