WARRENTON — The city has taken community feedback on businesses that will be considered for a lease at a sought-after building on E. Harbor Drive.
An open house for residents was held Thursday at the location alongside the Warrenton Marina, which housed Skipanon Marine and RV Supply for three decades. While the building has generated interest from a number of businesses, representatives from five potential options pitched their visions for the space.
The proposals include two auto repair shops, a seafood company, a brewery and the neighboring performing arts school. Residents ranked the options and submitted their input to the city.
Toward the end of last year, Jan and Richard Kelly, owners of Skipanon Marine and RV Supply, pursued buyers of their building, which is on city-owned land, as their 30-year lease with the city neared completion.
But the city discovered a clause in the lease which stated that if the lease expires, the city inherits ownership of the building. The City Commission, which had concerns about the state of the building, favored letting the lease run out. The city took over the building in January.
The city has since reassessed leasing strategies after a history of entering into unfavorable lease agreements and struggles with tenants and nuisance properties.
City Manager Esther Moberg said the city will look to extend a three to five-year lease to the selected business.
“The (City) Commission wanted community input and wanted to make sure the community had a chance to review who was interested for the next lessee,” Moberg said.
The city will also evaluate if the location could fit the needs of the Warrenton Fire Department in the future, but Moberg considered it a stretch. The space was also weighed as a relocation option for the Warrenton Community Library.
If the building is determined to not fit future city needs, the City Commission may look to extend the next lease further or consider selling the property, Moberg said.
Moberg said that the city, pending final budget approval, will pitch in $240,000 of urban renewal funds to help fix up the exterior of the building.
Options
Safe Coast Seafoods, a seafood processor and wholesaler with locations in Ilwaco, Washington, and across California, envisions implementing its first retail market of seafood products, with a focus on Dungeness crab, as well as a deli. The market would also feature an outdoor seating area.
“The main goal is we want to have a buying station here to take from the (local) fishermen,” Xia Zhao, a representative with Safe Coast, said.
OCD Performance, an auto repair shop in Seaside, is interested in reviving previous services offered by Skipanon Marine and RV Supply. Danielle Wing, the owner, pointed to the gap in RV repair services left by the previous business departing.
“I feel like we still have to focus on the fact that we have a lot of people that travel through here that need services and repairs,” Wing said. “The mechanic service is a dying breed and we’re seeing it, but we feel like there’s still enough that you have to have some kind of service because where else are these people going to go? Especially with larger RVs.”
Salt and Spark also wants to implement an auto repair shop, but with a modernized vision. Josh and Susan Pean, the owners, said they want to include expanded hours and digital features for scheduling, updates and inspections often not seen at repair shops.
“This waiting area is ideal for what we’re envisioning for people actually coming in and feeling comfortable and able to get coffee and just have it more relaxed,” Susan Pean said. “And auto repair is a big need in the community and a lot of places are booking really far out.”
The couple also hopes to have free community workshops for different groups interested in learning the fundamentals of auto repair.
Battery 245 Brewing Co. seeks to add a production brewery, a restaurant, a tasting room with a full-service bar and an outdoor deck overlooking the marina.
“(The location) is definitely a draw, the basin itself is a draw, it has a ton of boats that come in, it has a ton of sport fishermen in different times of season — it would give them a place to go versus having to go somewhere else and leave,” said Jeff Kilday, who also owns the Wine and Beer Haus in Seaside.
Encore Academy, a dance studio turned school which sits in a location next door, is interested in expanding into the empty space. The program, which integrates academics and dance, received accreditation as a prekindergarten-through-12th grade private school last year.
“We outgrew the space where we moved in next door so we’ve been in desperate need of expanding for a while,” Denele Sweet, the founder and owner, said. “We are nearing capacity and I don’t want to be in a position where I have to turn children away from their child care, their after-school programs. They need some place to go.”
Decision by summer
The City Commission will ultimately decide which business will take over the space. Moberg said she hopes to have a lease agreement in place by the summer.
Commissioner Mark Baldwin said he wants to see a business that will bring in engagement to the area and contribute to the marina’s history of being a vibrant community.
“I’m looking for something that will bring people to town,” Baldwin said. “And not just bring them to town and then they turn around and go back home — they come here and maybe go walk the docks. There’s a boat for sale, maybe they buy that for their family, now they’re paying marina fees. They’re buying bait over here.”