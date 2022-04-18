Ian O’Brien, the assistant principal and athletic director at Warrenton High School, received the 2022 State Award of Merit by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

O’Brien was presented the award at the Oregon Athletic Directors Association state conference last week.

The honor, given annually to an athletic administrator from each state, is awarded for dedication to high school and middle school athletics.

O’Brien also teaches weights and is the head football coach at the high school.

Tags