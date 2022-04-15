The Warrenton High School Multicultural Club is hosting a fair that will showcase various cultures from around the world.

The fair, on Wednesday at Warrenton Grade School, will feature trivia, activities for kids and booths on specific regions and cultures from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Entrance to the fair is free, and all donations will go to the club, which was founded in 2019 to honor student diversity at Warrenton High School.

