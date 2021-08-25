WARRENTON — The city has hired a new planning director.
Scott Hazelton, the planning director in Powell County, Montana, is set to fill the role in September.
City Manager Linda Engbretson noted that Hazelton’s flood plain certification would be beneficial to Warrenton, where wetlands and flooding issues often complicate development projects.
“Mostly all of my professional experience has been at a county level, and working in a city with a more hyperfocus on a smaller-built environment with more planning focus is what really drew me in (to the job),” Hazelton said. “I worked in counties exclusively with very large geographical references and so at times, it felt like I was planning for a lot bigger area than city work usually is.”
He added that he looks forward to “the ability to do that and work in a city with the same kind of people and see the action come about quicker.”
The role was vacated in May by Scott Hess. Will Caplinger, a former planning manager for Clatsop County, had been filling in on interim basis and working remotely from Taiwan.
“While not ideal, it has been working because he is familiar with the area,” Engbretson said.
A panel of four people, including Engbretson, conducted interviews and eventually selected Hazelton from a pool of five finalists.
Hazelton interned in Curry County and said he looks forward to getting back to the coast.