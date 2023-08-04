WARRENTON — Early design plans for Fort Pointe, a proposed housing development on Ridge Road near Fort Stevens State Park, have begun to take shape.

Last week, the Planning Commission heard updates to the design and scope of the project, which will now include a number of build-to-rent units aimed to meet demand for workforce and family housing.

Fort Pointe
Buy Now

A housing development off Ridge Road in Warrenton could have 450 units.

Tags