WARRENTON — The City Commission on Tuesday approved a good-neighbor agreement with Pacific Seafood as the company creates a 100-bed dormitory in part of a fabrication shop it owns next to Bio-Oregon in Hammond.
Pacific Seafood hopes to open the dormitories early next year to house seasonal and full-time workers it buses in from across the region. But neighbors have raised concerns about the impact of the workers on the neighborhood.
The City Commission in January approved a development code amendment that allowed the company to site the bunkhouse in a water-dependent industrial shorelands zone. Commissioners made dorms a conditional use in the zone, allowing them control over construction and operation.
The good-neighbor agreement tasks Pacific Seafood with fencing in the south and east sides of its property; installing signs to warn against loitering and loud noise; controlling litter; and providing a contact for complaints and comments.
To minimize traffic, Pacific Seafood must shuttle workers, provide off-street parking and avoid them using nearby access streets. The company must perform background checks on workers and remove them from the dorms within 24 hours of being fired.
Michael Robinson, a land use attorney for Pacific Seafood, said the company has done the necessary mailings and meetings and received no comments about the project. The agreement includes an amendment clause allowing the city to make future changes.
Mayor Henry Balensifer, Commissioner Pam Ackley and Commissioner Mark Baldwin voted to approve the good-neighbor agreement with minor changes by staff. Commissioner Rick Newton and Commissioner Tom Dyer were absent.
Pacific Seafood opened a new, 78,000-square-foot processing plant in Warrenton this summer along the Skipanon River, where its previous plant burned down five years ago. The new plant employs as many as 140 full-time and 100 seasonal workers.
John King, general manager of Pacific Seafood in Warrenton, told the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce in August the company was housing 45 of its 120 full-timers, and busing in another 50 from as far away as Centralia, Washington.
“Coming all the way from Centralia, you’re spending four hours on the road and a 10-hour shift,” he said. “People don’t last very long.”
“We need to bring in probably about another 100 people just to do everything this plant is capable of doing,” he said.
The City Commission also approved writing a letter of support for a grant application by Kevin Cronin, the city’s community development director, with the state to bring in a consultant who will help create an economic development strategy.
“This grant will accomplish a number of things, including inventory all our commercial industrial land,” Cronin said. “When I say industrial, that also means the water-dependent industrial lands, which I believe we have an oversupply of and could potentially rezone to other types of uses.”
