WARRENTON — After the levy that funds operations at the Warrenton Community Library narrowly fell short in the November election, the library board is assessing strategies in the hopes of getting it passed in May.

Measure 4-215 would have increased the tax rate from 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 38 cents, with the purpose of extending hours, benefiting community programs and supporting the library in other ways, including possibly adding another full-time position.

Warrenton Library
A five-year tax levy is the Warrenton Community Library's sole funding source.

