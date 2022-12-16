WARRENTON — After the levy that funds operations at the Warrenton Community Library narrowly fell short in the November election, the library board is assessing strategies in the hopes of getting it passed in May.
Measure 4-215 would have increased the tax rate from 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 38 cents, with the purpose of extending hours, benefiting community programs and supporting the library in other ways, including possibly adding another full-time position.
But the five-year levy is also the library's sole funding source, and its failure — 51% to 49% — has left the future of the library uncertain. The current levy expires in June, giving the library board one more chance to get it passed in the May election before other avenues are explored, including possibly having to shut the library down.
The library board met Wednesday night for the first time since the levy failed.
Prior to the levy’s placement on the November ballot, the board explored three options — 33 cents, 38 cents or 43 cents. Kelsey Balensifer, the board chairwoman, has reiterated that they considered the economic struggles of residents and the burden of additional taxes in their decision.
On Wednesday, board members discussed primarily two options — bringing the tax rate back down to 33 cents or giving 38 cents another shot.
“We were so close. And when you look at what happened to (the library bond in) Astoria, the disparity was so different. Why is our library not valued the way that one is? That really concerns me and I don’t know if we didn't sell it enough, but I don’t think we were being out of line. Seventy-one votes — that’s such a small number,” Karyn Grass, a board member, said.
If the tax rate was brought back to 33 cents, Esther Moberg, the city manager, said the library could continue to operate, but expansions to staffing and other desired improvements could not be pursued.
“People did support the 33-cent levy and it is, generally speaking, probably easier to say, ‘Hey, we’re keeping things at the exact same level. You’re not going to pay any additional taxes other than the rate you currently pay,’” Balensifer, who is married to Mayor Henry Balensifer, said.
Amanda Donovan, a board member, recommended they potentially try to split the difference and go for a 2-and-a-half-cent increase.
The library typically operates with one full-time director and two part-time staff members. Kelly Knudsen, the library director, announced just prior to the election that she would step down from the role. The city is actively interviewing candidates to fill the position, Moberg said.
In Knudsen’s departure, she pointed to her plans of opening a food truck in Astoria, but also cited burnout and her frustration with no financial support from the city.
Moberg, the former library director in Seaside, has said that fitting the library into the city’s operational budget is likely not an option.
In 2017, the library received a boost from voters, when a large increase in the tax rate — 9 cents to 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — was approved with 55% in favor. The vote came just after the library moved from a small, deteriorating structure in Hammond to a bigger facility on S. Main Avenue.
In word-of-mouth feedback that city staff received, Moberg said, some residents felt that the 5-cent increase came too soon after the 24-cent increase was approved five years ago. Others, she continued, disapproved of higher taxes in general, while some did not fully understand the ramifications of the levy.
“Coming back with a clearer message I think is very important, as to what this will do for the library,” Moberg said.
Balensifer said she believes they have done a good job of increasing awareness about how the library is funded.
Moberg said the city had expected for the levy to pass narrowly in November, primarily because there was no organized or much vocal opposition.
“What we’ve understood is, if you want to get it to pass in May, you’re really going to have to focus on bringing out your folks to vote 'yes' versus those that will show up and just vote ‘no,’” she said. “You really have to get behind supporting … Your outreach needs to be those community folks that aren’t using the library.”
A political action committee — Save Our Library PAC — was created in 2017 and relaunched this year to raise money and try to get the measure passed.
Moberg indicated that the city wants the library levy to be the focus of May’s ballot, and would push any other major items to November.
Balensifer plans to hold a joint meeting with the Friends of the Warrenton Community Library and others in the community next month to discuss ideas.
Moberg said they could look at grant funding to assist with marketing.
“So really looking at ways we can support the library that we can put front and center and not losing that traction as we go into May,” Moberg said. “ … That’s going to take effort from everybody — staff, boards, friends, all of our groups and community members stepping up and supporting the library.”
The library board did not come to any conclusion on Wednesday, but would likely need to get a recommendation before the City Commission in early February in order to get it on May’s ballot.