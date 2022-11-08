WARRENTON — Kelly Knudsen, the director of the Warrenton Community Library, is stepping down from her position.
As the only full-time employee at the library, Knudsen held the role for just over three years. Her last day will be Nov. 30.
Knudsen pointed to a desire to work for herself and burnout as reasons for her departure.
“Just working really hard, a lot of hours here and not being able to make extra money — no overtime, giving blood, sweat and tears (with) the same old paycheck without much room to grow,” she said.
Rather than being supported by the city’s operating budget, the library is entirely funded by a local option levy. The levy, with a 5-cent increase from 33 to 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, is on Tuesday’s ballot. It has been estimated it will generate nearly $1.5 million over 5 years.
Along S. Main Avenue, the library is rented from the Warrenton-Hammond School District, so a chunk of the money coming from the levy goes toward covering rent. Knudsen expressed frustration with the lack of city investment into the library.
“I just felt like I was here on my own, really fighting hard to build this place up and not getting any support. (That’s what) it felt like to me,” she said.
If the levy is renewed, the measure would continue to fund operations, extend hours, benefit community programs and support the library in other ways, including possibly turning a part-time position into a full-time role.
Knudsen expressed hope that the levy would pass. “We definitely need (another) full-time person,” she said.
She was also encouraged by the addition of Esther Moberg, the new city manager, because of her previous roles at libraries along the North Coast.
Knudsen plans to open a food cart in downtown Astoria with her husband, which she has wanted to pursue for several years. Cosmic Charlie’s Cheese Shack, along 11th Street, will serve gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, poutine and deep-fried cheese curds.
When she took on the role in Warrenton, Knudsen had a background in teaching and working as a school librarian. Living on the coast, as well as working at a rural library and helping mold it, she said, ultimately led her to the job.
Knudsen said she will miss “working with the books and the regular patrons and getting every reader their book,” which she took pride in. She also said she was proud of helping to bring the author series and a multitude of programs to the library.
“I am really grateful for my time here though because it led me up to doing my own business and working for myself and sharing my love of cheese — cheese curds, deep-fried cheese curds,” she said.
