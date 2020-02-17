WARRENTON — Nobody in Warrenton seems to like a mostly unenforced city code requiring apartments to have carports.
Stan Johnson, a developer planning a 16-unit complex on state Highway 104 conditionally approved with carports by the Planning Commission on Thursday, called them a deal-breaker for his project.
Facing a general sentiment against carports, the city is poised to excise the structural accoutrement from its code.
Kevin Cronin, the city’s community development director, said he heard nothing from developers about eliminating carports during a recent update of the city’s housing codes that increased the density and diversity of developable housing.
“My guess is that this was added to the code probably 25, 30 years ago, and no one’s even really thought about it,” Cronin said. “The stuff that’s actually in the code, I have to look at that. It’s a ‘shall.’ It’s not like a maybe or a guideline.”
Johnson, protesting several conditions the city put on his project, said the carport requirement hadn’t been enforced on other apartment complexes.
“I went into the project thinking, ‘Well, it’s not going to be enforced for me either,’” Johnson said. “And this here is a big deal, because I’m not really interested in spending $100,000 or more on carports that nobody wants that have to be designed and engineered for hurricane-force winds. For me, that is actually a deal-breaker.”
The developers behind the Latitude 46 Apartments, a 28-unit complex recently approved by the Planning Commission with a condition of adding carports, will apply for a variance before the City Commission to nix them before developing the complex in the next six to eight months. Mike Morgan, a consultant for the project, said requiring carports would raise rents by between $50 and $100 a month.
Cronin recommended that instead of applying for his own variance, Johnson allow the city to begin the process of eliminating the carport code before securing building permits.
Johnson claimed that not even the Warrenton Fire Department likes carports, which could get in the way when fighting fires. Brian Alsbury, the city’s fire chief, said he has no definite stance on carports, but said they’re something he takes into consideration when reviewing projects for fire safety.
Spencer Parsons, the city’s attorney, warned that prior projects where the carport requirement was not enforced do not set a precedent for Johnson’s application.
Commissioners, who reluctantly required carports at Johnson’s complex as a condition of approval, agreed they’re more of a pain than anything else. Cronin estimated it would take about three to four months to go through the public process of cutting carports out of city code.
