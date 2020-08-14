WARRENTON — Police Chief Mathew Workman found it ironic when demonstrators at a recent pro-police Back the Blue rally defied an order, setting up a barbecue and table in a parking spot on Second Street near City Hall.
A week later, the same group set up the barbecue during a flag-waving event around the Warrenton Memorial Plaza.
“One of them got in one of my officer’s faces and was yelling and screaming at him because he nicely asked them to back it up,” Workman recently told the City Commission about the first event.
But after finding out city ordinances limit the police’s authority to move things like barbecues out of parking spaces, Workman asked city commissioners to clean up city code.
“Street and sidewalk offenses … you have to be vending goods there,” he said. “And that doesn’t help us, because they were not vending. They were handing out food. And they were doing health code violations all day long, handing out food in a public right of way like that. But we don’t enforce health codes.”
Permits to occupy part of a right of way go through the city’s Public Works Department. Collin Stelzig, the city’s public works director, said he wouldn’t see giving a permit to a rally like Back the Blue’s unless the entire street was shut down to make it safe for pedestrians and drivers.
The city needs to look at bifurcating the permit process so that vendors can still go through the Public Works Department, but political gatherings need to go through a more extensive event permit process, Workman said.
The conversation later expanded to what sort of events the city should be allowing on its property.
Workman didn’t think political rallies were right for Warrenton Memorial Plaza, which is located next to a state highway and lacks nearby parking except for the post office and the Dairy Maid restaurant.
City Commissioner Rick Newton didn’t think the city should allow any political events on its property.
“That slope is so slippery,” he said. “If you let one person, a campaign person, do something, then you have to let the neo-Nazis do it. You have to let every political affiliation under the sun do it.”
Workman said the city can’t deny a permit for someone paying to rent a city facility. City Manager Linda Engbretson disagreed, however, saying the city can have a policy requiring events in parks and other city property to be policy neutral. The city can also prevent things like barbecues from obstructing a sidewalk.
Mayor Henry Balensifer said that while the city wants to keep people out of the streets and away from traffic, he also sees Warrenton Memorial Plaza as a natural, centralized location for people to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech.
“There’s got to be a place for people to exercise their rights,” Balensifer said.
Despite the reservations from Workman, city commissioners largely agreed on allowing political events at Warrenton Memorial Plaza, albeit with no barbecues. Engbretson cautioned that whatever the city ultimately decides to allow will apply to everyone.
