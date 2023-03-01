WARRENTON — The fire department is pursuing several grants to replace essential pieces of aging equipment.
The City Commission on Tuesday unanimously authorized the fire department to apply for three grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
One grant would replace extrication equipment, known as the “Jaws of Life.”
The fire department’s equipment was purchased by the Hammond Fire Department in the 1980s and eventually relocated to Warrenton. While the tools work, they require yearly maintenance and the hydraulic fluid used is corrosive, Fire Chief Brian Alsbury said in a report to the city.
If the grant is acquired, the new extrication equipment — estimated to cost upward of $60,000 — would be battery-powered.
“The new systems are much fancier, much easier to move around and much easier to recharge and manipulate,” City Manager Esther Moberg told the City Commission.
Another grant would seek to replace an aging fire engine in Hammond.
E-2721, a 1988 fire engine, can no longer hold water because of a leaky tank and valves and is used as a backup. Alsbury said replacing the engine is long overdue.
“Hammond fire station currently only has one working engine and if that engine goes out of service during an emergency, Hammond would be unprotected until an engine arrived from Warrenton,” Alsbury said in his report, calling it a liability to the staff, fire department and city.
Alsbury also noted that the fire engine has a manual transmission, which only a few can operate.
The fire department is pursuing a Type 3 fire apparatus, estimated to cost around $460,000.
A third grant would add diesel exhaust removal systems to fire stations in Warrenton and Hammond.
The system in Warrenton has long been out of service and Hammond’s station was built without one. Prolonged exposure to diesel exhaust can increase risk of disease, Alsbury noted.
All three grants require matching funds from the city.