WARRENTON — The city is taking another route to transfer a preschool building after a mistake on the November ballot held up the process.

The city has long sought to transfer ownership of a building on S.W. Third Street that is occupied by Head Start, a federally funded preschool program that has several locations in Clatsop County. The city intended to transfer the building to Community Action Team, an agency that combats poverty in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties and oversees Head Start.

Tags