WARRENTON — The city is taking another route to transfer a preschool building after a mistake on the November ballot held up the process.
The city has long sought to transfer ownership of a building on S.W. Third Street that is occupied by Head Start, a federally funded preschool program that has several locations in Clatsop County. The city intended to transfer the building to Community Action Team, an agency that combats poverty in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties and oversees Head Start.
Due to the property’s real market value exceeding $100,000, the city had to get the approval of voters before it could be transferred. Although the measure was passed by voters in the November election, the city mistakenly listed Clatsop Community Action — not Community Action Team — as the recipient of the transfer, preventing the process from going through.
The measure stated that the city could transfer the property, but was not required to, so ownership stayed with the city.
While reviewing possible next steps, City Manager Esther Moberg said the city’s legal counsel determined there was another way to push the transfer through. Since the property has a reversionary clause, which directs ownership to the county if the use ever changes, the city charter allows the city to declare the property to have no value and avoid having to go before voters, the city manager said.
“We actually did not have to bring this property to the voters before or now but it (is) nice to know it appears, based on voting, that the voters overwhelmingly support transferring this property to Head Start,” Moberg said in an email.
The City Commission held public hearings to declare the property had no value and to adopt a resolution approving the transfer of the building. The resolution was approved unanimously on Tuesday by commissioners and the title will soon be transferred.
The city partnered with Community Action Team in the 1990s to develop the facility with a community block grant. The city took ownership and assumed responsibilities for repair and maintenance.
But the city has said the rent — $225 per month in perpetuity — does not suitably cover the needed work on the building and the property became a financial burden.
When ownership is transferred, Community Action Team will be able to apply for grants and perform its own work on the building.