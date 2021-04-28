A Warrenton man was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for attempted murder.
Sidney Ross Crawford, 61, was arrested by Warrenton police in February after he allegedly poured gasoline on another person and threatened to light them both on fire.
He was arrested for recklessly endangering another person and menacing.
Crawford was arraigned on March 11 on charges of attempted murder, arson in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, menacing and recklessly endangering another person.
He was released on pretrial release and required to wear a GPS ankle monitor, which stopped reporting his location on March 14.
The marshals service found Crawford in Clackamas County and he was taken to the county's jail. He will be extradited to Clatsop County.