A Warrenton man was arrested Sunday after reportedly violating a Clatsop County moratorium on permits for businesses operating within county rights of way.
Allen Berry, 56, who has been operating a firewood stand for about three years in front of his home, which sits next to the county right of way, was arrested for criminal trespass in the second degree.
The county placed the moratorium in October after a neighborhood dispute over Berry's firewood stand and complaints about traffic and excessive noise in the residential area.
Berry, who is running for the Warrenton City Commission in the November election, believes he is being targeted by the county.
He said Commissioner Mark Kujala, who lives nearby, and Assistant County Manager Monica Steele, who knows his neighbors, have turned the neighborhood dispute into a county issue.
"This is wrong," Berry said. "And I'm fighting for the whole community now because this is a tradition on (roadsides) that's been going on for a century and they're putting a moratorium on it.
"They're closing it down because four people in my neighborhood don't like it. And I'm getting targeted."
Berry said the wood was not located in the county right of way the day he was arrested, and that the people who came by to pick up wood had already paid for it and were not new customers.
The moratorium affects two firewood stands along Ridge Road in Warrenton, including Berry's.
County staff hopes to draft a policy by March. Commissioners will determine whether to set more rules or potentially ban businesses in county rights of way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.