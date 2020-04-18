A Warrenton man died in the Clatsop County Jail after having a medical emergency, officials said.
Alexander Jimenez, 34, was arrested Friday evening by Warrenton police for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Officials said officers took Jimenez to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for medical clearance prior to bringing him to the jail.
After Jimenez arrived at the jail, officials said he experienced a medical emergency in the sally port and medical staff and deputies tried to save him. He was taken to Columbia Memorial, where he later died.
The major crimes team and the county medical examiner are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.