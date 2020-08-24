A Warrenton man's body was discovered Sunday afternoon on state Highway 53 after police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Investigators learned Kelly D. Ferguson, 48, was the driver and that the crash had occurred sometime earlier.
Police say Ferguson was driving northbound when he drove off the shoulder and cement stabilization wall. The vehicle flipped and fell down a steep embankment into heavy brush and trees.
The vehicle was not clearly visible from the roadway and was seen by people who were picking mushrooms.
Ferguson was reported missing on Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.