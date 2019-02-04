A Warrenton man has pleaded guilty to four counts of communicating false distress messages to the Coast Guard and one count of making a false statement.
According to court documents, Bud O’Neil Burkleo, 36, was arrested in March in connection with four hoax distress calls to the Coast Guard between April and November of 2016.
In response to each call, the Coast Guard dispatched rescue personnel. Coast Guard investigators came to speak to Burkleo about the false calls in December of 2016, and he initially denied that he made them. He pleaded guilty to the allegations in federal court on Jan. 23.
Burkleo will be sentenced in Portland in May .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.