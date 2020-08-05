WARRENTON — A Warrenton man was rescued Wednesday morning after getting trapped in a burning building.
The Warrenton Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at Kampers West Kampground off of N.W. Warrenton Drive at 2:49 a.m. to a report of a man trapped inside of a burning structure.
Officials say firefighters started a search and rescue and found the man in a bedroom. He was removed from the building and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with injuries.
Firefighters had the fire under control shortly after.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but officials say the fire started in the kitchen.
