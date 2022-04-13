WARRENTON — Mayor Henry Balensifer will host a town hall meeting later this month to discuss the former Hammond Library building.

The structure, formerly a barracks from Fort Stevens, is likely to be taken over by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The group plans to give a presentation at the town hall.

The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. on April 26 at City Hall, just prior to the City Commission meeting.

