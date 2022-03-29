WARRENTON — The city has named a candidate for its next city manager.
Ben Burgener, the city manager in Stanfield in Umatilla County, is a finalist for the role, the city announced Tuesday. Burgener is set to be interviewed and evaluated by city staff, city commissioners and residents in the coming weeks.
Prior to being city manager in Stanfield, Burgener was the city administrator in Ada, Minnesota, and the finance manager and administrative services manager for the Utah Department of Transportation.
Warrenton’s next city manager will take over for Linda Engbretson, who announced her retirement last year but agreed to work on an interim basis until her replacement is hired.
Engbretson has spent over 25 years with the city, including time as the city recorder. She took the city manager job on an interim basis in 2016 after Kurt Fritsch resigned, but was offered the position permanently later that year.
Jensen Strategies, a Portland consulting firm that specializes in local government administration, was hired to search for and vet applicants.
The consultant received applications from nine people, said Erik Jensen, the founder of Jensen Strategies.
“This is a candidate's market,” Jensen said. “There are a lot of positions open and it has made it very competitive for employers.”
The pool was narrowed down to two, but the other candidate withdrew, Jensen said.
The consultant lists compensation for the position at $110,000 to $140,000 a year. Jensen Strategies is also helping Seaside in a city manager search to replace Mark Winstanley, who is retiring.
While there is no certainty on the timeline in Warrenton, Mayor Henry Balensifer said he hopes to have the next city manager hired before June.
A community panel is being formed to assist with the evaluation.
The city is also hosting a virtual meet-and-greet with Burgener at 6 p.m. on April 5. Registration to join the session can be found at https://bit.ly/WarrentonCM