WARRENTON — The city has named three finalists for city manager.
Marc Howatt, a project engineer and senior civil inspector for a design firm; Donald Kewley, most recently a senior risk manager for a technical consultant; and Esther Moberg, the library director and public information officer in Seaside, are the three candidates to take over the top spot, the city announced on Friday.
Howatt, a former public works director in Warrenton, has over five years of local government management experience. He previously served as the public works director and the interim city administrator in Molalla.
“It’s an honor to be chosen as a finalist for the city manager vacancy,” Howatt said in a statement. “The North Coast has always been near and dear to me.”
Kewley has served in a number of roles — public and private — across the country, totaling over three years of local government management experience. He was also a member of the Oregon Army National Guard.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be of service and develop community partnerships that will shape the landscape of Warrenton for future generations,” Kewley said.
Moberg, who was a finalist for the city manager role in Seaside, has held a number of library posts on the North Coast. She has nine years of local government management experience.
“Warrenton is a wonderful town with many unique possibilities,” Moberg said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work there.”
The new city manager will replace Linda Engbretson, who is retiring. Her last day is Aug. 5.
The city will likely look to an in-house interim option between her departure and the next city manager’s hiring, Engbretson said.
The pursuit of a new city manager has been a challenge for the city, with the search stretching out over the past few months.
In April, the city named Ben Burgener, who held the same role in Stanfield, as its next city manager, but contract negotiations failed shortly after. Burgener was the only finalist for the position, so the city tasked Jensen Strategies — the Portland consulting firm hired to find and vet applicants — with conducting another search.
Panel and City Commission interviews will take place in the coming weeks. The community will be able to meet the finalists at a roundtable discussion from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 26 at the Warrenton Community Center.