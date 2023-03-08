WARRENTON — A state grant could push a pedestrian corridor project through the finish line.
The city has long sought to connect downtown to Warrenton High School with a pedestrian route to improve safety for students and others traveling along S. Main Avenue by foot.
After securing nearly $2 million in state and federal funds, the project will receive an additional $2 million boost from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program.
In 2021, the city received $500,000 in grant money from the same state program to set the project in motion. At the end of last year, the project landed nearly $1.4 million from an omnibus federal spending package thanks to advocacy from U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, who represents the North Coast.
The project, in addition to constructing a pedestrian route, will feature an enhanced crosswalk at the high school, improvements to bus stops and better accessibility for wheelchair users.
The project faced delays as the city dealt with meeting state guidelines. The city initially planned to build sidewalks on both sides of the street, but due to high costs, a pedestrian corridor will only be built on the west side of S. Main Avenue.
Construction of the first phase is set to go to bid in the coming months.
The federal money will fund the entire second phase, while the recent boost from the state, City Manager Esther Moberg said, will fund the third — and potentially final — phase.
Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat, stopped by the high school on Monday to present a check to Mayor Henry Balensifer, school principal Rod Heyen and two students.
“Pedestrian safety is something that I (cared about) even before I had my own personal experience,” said Bonamici, who was struck by a car in Portland in January.
Balensifer said that the city has had incidents where pedestrians have been struck by car mirrors due to the lack of sidewalks.
“Students will walk back to the residential areas of Warrenton three, sometimes four-deep on the shoulders,” he said. “That’s inherently dangerous, particularly with how much truck traffic we get and how much car traffic we get.”
Balensifer noted that in addition to increasing student safety, the project will help the overall livability downtown.
“It wouldn’t be possible without Congresswoman Bonamici’s help on this, because the cost of doing — Warrenton is low, below sea level — so the cost of doing sidewalks … is a major deal,” the mayor said. “We’re talking significant funds.”
Balensifer said that sidewalks should be getting built this year or next.
“I look forward to coming out and seeing it actually happening and hearing the results from students,” Bonamici said.
Another pedestrian corridor from E. Harbor Drive between downtown and Fred Meyer is also in the works.
While it has been engineered and designed, the city is seeking funding to move it forward.