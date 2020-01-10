WARRENTON — The Planning Commission voted Thursday to approve the design for the new county jail at the former North Coast Youth Correctional Facility.
The commission had extended the public hearing on the design in December after Stephen Fulton, who works on land development and wetland mitigation issues for Warrenton Fiber, asked the city to require a sidewalk in front of the new jail near the company’s housing development.
He said he was concerned about pedestrian safety on 19th Street and suggested the county has the money to pay for a sidewalk. He also claimed Warrenton Fiber has a sidewalk “going to nowhere.”
Clatsop County addressed Fulton’s comments on Thursday, along with details on the process of creating a multiuse pathway. Fulton was not present at the meeting.
The Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve the jail design with the condition the county add reflective paint on both sides of 19th Street for extra pedestrian safety. Commissioner Christine Bridgens was adamantly in favor of the county building sidewalks on 19th Street and voted against the design.
Terry Hendryx, the county’s assistant public works director, said the county initiated conversations with the city in 2018 for bike lanes and sidewalks on 19th Street to improve pedestrian safety.
He said Kevin Cronin, the city’s community development director, approved the county’s construction of bike lanes on both sides of the road in lieu of sidewalks, due to wetland mitigation issues.
He said the project is and has always been separate from the jail project.
Hendryx said when they met with the city last August to discuss the jail project, Cronin suggested calling the bike path a multiuse pathway so the development of the jail would not require sidewalks.
He said they completed the multiuse pathway in September and met the conditions for approval.
Monica Steele, the assistant county manager, said a sidewalk like Fulton requested would add $135,000 to the $250,000 the county has already spent to put in a multiuse pathway. She said that does not include the potential cost of wetland mitigation, which could be up to $85,000.
“While Mr. Fulton stated in the previous meeting that the county has the funds in our budget to do this, what the county has are limited, dedicated and discretionary resources that are budgeted to provide various services throughout the county, and we do so in our best fiscally prudent manner,” Steele told commissioners.
“To spend potentially another $220,000 for 910 feet of sidewalk would postpone other projects that we have planned until the resources are available in the future,” she said.
Based on the recommendation from the city, the county added striping and will also be putting multiuse path templates along the entire stretch of S.E. 19th Street.
“Mr. Fulton also said Warrenton Fiber is being required to ‘build a sidewalk to nowhere,’” Steele said. “The portion of Bugle Road that Warrenton Fiber is constructing will be connecting to the portion of Bugle Road that the county is developing, which will include sidewalks on both sides of the road as well as lighting.”
