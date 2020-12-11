WARRENTON — The Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously recommended rejecting an attempt to conditionally allow marijuana growing and processing on all industrial lands.
The recommendation now heads to the City Commission for a final determination.
Jason Palmberg, Jeff Canessa and Paul Kujala own a building complex through their company, King Fish LLC, on industrial land along Fifth Street. A marijuana processor was interested in renting one of the warehouses at the complex, bounded by other industrial properties, the city’s sewage lagoons and a field.
Warrenton voters approved the recreational sale of marijuana in November 2014. But the city in 2015 banned any marijuana growing, processing, retail and wholesale businesses west of U.S. Highway 101, worried about their proximity to residential areas.
The majority of available industrial land lies east of Highway 101 in Clatsop County's North Coast Business Park, the Astoria Regional Airport and along Dolphin Avenue. The city allows marijuana businesses outright on those industrial lands, as long as they are at least 1,000 feet from any public or private school, church, public park or child care center, and must be the sole occupant of a building.
Mike Morgan, a consultant for King Fish, asked the Planning Commission to amend city code and make marijuana businesses a conditional use on all industrial lands. He argued the city would ultimately have more control with the ability to review and place conditions on each new business. His argument rested in part on new residential areas east of the highway that could end up close to marijuana businesses because of the city’s codes.
But Morgan’s argument appeared to be a nonstarter among planning commissioners, who said the Planning Commission put a lot of time and thought in partnership with the City Commission into the 2015 ban on marijuana businesses west of the highway.
“I think it should remain as it is, and I would not want to see it on Fifth Street,” Commissioner Christine Bridgens said of marijuana businesses. “There’s also very offensive odors from processing marijuana … you'd smell it down by the Port (of Astoria) when they were doing that there. It smells like a skunk. It’s just very offensive.”
Commissioner Ken Yuill cited the fire that engulfed a marijuana processor on Portway Street in Astoria several years ago. Workers there allegedly consumed butane hash oil using open flames in a highly flammable environment.
Commissioner Tommy Smith sided with other commissioners, but said they need to keep personal feelings out of decisions and look at what’s best for the community going forward.
Paul Mitchell, the chairman of the Planning Commission, said Warrenton cannot separate marijuana businesses from residential areas like in Astoria, where most homes are on the hillside.
“As far as what people voted for, we know what people have voted for,” he said. “And that’s not part of this issue. This issue is about what’s right for the city of Warrenton … there’s plenty of places still in Astoria, and I’d never say 'no' to a business if they want to stay within the codes.”
Commissioners asked staff to create language that could make marijuana businesses a conditional use east of Highway 101, as well.
Scott Hess, the community development director, said the City Commission could consider the Planning Commission's recommendation on King Fish's proposal as soon as January.
