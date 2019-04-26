WARRENTON — A 15-lot subdivision proposed by a former Warrenton mayor landed approval from the Planning Commission on Thursday night amid concerns about an insufficient secondary access road and impacts on wetlands.
Commissioner Christine Bridgens was the sole vote against the project, which is proposed for an 8-acre site owned by Gil Gramson next to Clear Lake.
Gramson’s brother, Rod Gramson, who owns nearby property and donated 47 acres of wetland habitat around Clear Lake to the North Coast Land Conservancy, has said he will appeal the Planning Commission’s decision.
The brothers have battled in court over development decisions in the past.
Rod Gramson believes the Clear Lake subdivision should never have moved so far along. He said significant grading and clearing at Gil Gramson’s property occurred last year without city approval — a fact noted in a report by Community and Economic Development Director Kevin Cronin.
In that same report, Cronin recommended approval of the project with conditions.
Gil Gramson, represented by retired city planner Skip Urling, argued against a condition by city planning staff to build a secondary access road to the development.
A road connecting the Clear Lake subdivision to nearby Ridge Road could not be fully developed on Gramson’s property, Urling said. It would require crossing several different property lines. While there have been plans for development at one of the neighboring properties, which could help extend a secondary road to Gramson’s property, nothing has gone forward yet.
But Bridgens contended that secondary access to a subdivision that will be at the end of what is already a very long, dead-end road is crucial and falls in line with city transportation goals. If the project cannot supply this road, it should be denied, she said.
Commissioner Ryan Lampi noted that even to extend Kalmia Avenue for the new subdivision was “a variance on a variance.”
Gramson had previously developed a 17-lot subdivision and an 11-lot subdivision on the same stretch of road in 2013 and 2016. Both projects required variances to extend the dead-end road, but without creating a secondary access or public street connection. The new subdivision will require yet another extension of the road.
But though Lampi and other planning commissioners agreed with Bridgens about the importance of a secondary access road, they were reluctant to deny the application.
“I don’t want to see the developer not be able to develop,” said Paul Mitchell, the commission’s chairman.
He ultimately made the motion to approve the project after the commission rejected motions by Bridgens to deny the application or set conditions on how the access road would be constructed.
Instead, Mitchell proposed they approve the project with a condition suggested by Cronin.
Cronin suggested the Planning Commission consider an existing gravel road that opens at Ridge Road and crosses adjacent properties before it hits Gramson’s property as a secondary access. If Gramson obtains easements from the other property owners to use and improve the road, it would be open only to emergency vehicles.
The road would not meet new city road standards.
“I don’t see how we can approve something that is substandard, I don’t get that,” Bridgens said before the vote. She felt it was “irresponsible and reckless of this commission.”
Rod Gramson and consultant Will Caplinger, a former planning manager for Clatsop County, both opposed the project. They plan to appeal the Planning Commission’s decision to the City Commission.
Not only were they concerned about the access road and how people would evacuate in an emergency, they noted that the development will occur in an area defined by the city as a significant wetland.
In 2013, the North Coast Land Conservancy acquired a neighboring 47 acres at Clear Lake from Rod Gramson to preserve as wetland habitat. At the time, Clear Lake was the last remaining lake in Warrenton that had not either been conserved or developed.
When Gil Gramson’s subdivision was proposed earlier this year, the land conservancy asked that a wildlife fence be put in place between the properties to protect the habitat.
As part of the approval of the overall project Thursday, the Planning Commission also approved a wetlands hardship variance allowing Gil Gramson to fill in portions of the wetland on his property in order to develop.
