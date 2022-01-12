WARRENTON — Scott Hazelton is resigning from his position as the city’s planning director later this month.
His last day in his office will be Jan. 21, but he could work remotely for a period of time to oversee the completion of a few projects.
Hazelton, who took on the role in September, pointed to the inability to find long-term housing as the primary reason for stepping down.
“It’s an unfortunate circumstance,” he said. “I knew moving out here that housing was a big deal and I tried to give it a hell of a run getting a house for 4 1/2 months and just couldn’t get it done.”
He said a month-to-month living arrangement became unworkable due to leaky plumbing, and after looking well outside Warrenton, two other situations fell through because of failed inspections. Hazelton is now living in a motel until he leaves.
Hazelton said the challenges of the job were compounded by the lack of housing.
“There is a lot going on. I think it is kind of like drinking from a fire hose and then at the end of the day when you don’t go home to a steady housing situation it makes things seem more overwhelming in the job,” he said. “It’s a high-volume job, but it's definitely a doable job, and that’s not why I’m leaving.”
Hazelton, who also cited personal reasons and a lack of a support system as factors in his departure, will relocate to Kansas to be closer to friends and family. He served as the planning director in Powell County, Montana, before coming to Warrenton.
The planning director position has seen plenty of faces in the last year. Scott Hess vacated the role last May, and Will Caplinger, a former planning manager for Clatsop County, had been filling in remotely from Taiwan until Hazelton was hired.
City Manager Linda Engbretson said the city could potentially hold off on searching for another planning director and work with consultants in the meantime. Engbretson, who plans to retire once her role is filled, has considered letting the new city manager help fill the planning director position.
Hazelton said he will be available to remotely assist a new planning director transition into the role at any time.
Despite his short tenure, Hazelton had high praise for city staff.
“Warrenton is a great place and I have worked in a handful of places and when I worked in the private sector, I worked in a handful of jurisdictions – I think Warrenton has the best city staff I’ve worked with, by far,” he said. “They’re a group of people that works super hard and knows their stuff.
“That is probably my biggest regret, that I don’t get to continue to work with these people because it’s not just that they do their jobs, it’s the willingness to learn new things and adopt new software and change things up to make things better. That is one of the main reasons I wanted to move out here.”