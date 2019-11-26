Robert Wirt
Warrenton police officer Robert Wirt was presented with the ‘Life Saving Award’ at the Oregon Peace Officers Association annual awards banquet.

Warrenton police officer Robert Wirt was honored on Nov. 15 for saving a man's life earlier this year.

In January, Wirt administered naloxone to a man who stopped breathing from an apparent overdose at the Mini Mart in Warrenton. 

For his action, Wirt received the "Life Saving Award" at the Oregon Peace Officers Association annual awards banquet.

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian, covering police, courts and county government. Contact her at 971-704-1724 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.

