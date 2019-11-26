Warrenton police officer Robert Wirt was honored on Nov. 15 for saving a man's life earlier this year.
In January, Wirt administered naloxone to a man who stopped breathing from an apparent overdose at the Mini Mart in Warrenton.
For his action, Wirt received the "Life Saving Award" at the Oregon Peace Officers Association annual awards banquet.
