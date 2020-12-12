A Warrenton police officer was taken to the hospital with injuries after reportedly being assaulted by a drunken-driving suspect.
Police were dispatched to the area of N.W. 13th Place and N.W. Warrenton Drive at about 11:20 p.m. for a reckless driving complaint. When officers arrived, the vehicle, a white Ford F-350, was in a ditch on its side.
The driver, Bailey Enloe, 24, of Astoria, was reportedly slumped against the driver's side window and unresponsive. Officials say when officers and emergency crews made entry into the vehicle, Enloe became combative and caused injury to an officer.
Police used a Taser to subdue Enloe and take her into custody.
Officials say Enloe appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants, so she was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for medical clearance before being taken to the Clatsop County Jail.
While being driven to the hospital by ambulance, Enloe reportedly kicked an officer on board, causing him to lose consciousness.
The ambulance stopped and other officers and sheriff's deputies took control. Another ambulance took the injured officer to Columbia Memorial.
Enloe is facing charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, assaulting a public safety officer, assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct in the first degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.