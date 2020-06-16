WARRENTON — A white Warrenton police officer was placed on administrative leave after reports that he poked fun at George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis police, while off duty at Bubba's Sports Bar.
A Facebook post over the weekend described officer Robert Wirt and his "buddies at the bar poking fun at George Floyd yelling, 'I can't breathe,' while one holds his forearm on his neck."
Floyd was killed in May after a white police officer held his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill. The officer was charged with second-degree murder.
Floyd's death touched off protests around the world against police misconduct and racism.
Warrenton Police Chief Mathew Workman said he began looking into the claims against Wirt on Sunday after learning of the Facebook post. The city decided to place Wirt on administrative leave on Monday and will hire an independent investigator to conduct a probe.
"I think it goes without saying that I hold my officers to a high standard and we investigate any allegations of misconduct both on and off duty," he said. "And if something does happen and we figure it's founded and that it did happen then we hold people accountable."
The chief said that given the climate around law enforcement, the police department needs to be above reproach.
According to the city, Wirt was first hired as a reserve officer in 1997. He has served as the K-9 officer.
Mayor Henry Balensifer said he supports the city's decision to place Wirt on leave and hire an independent investigator.
"I think we've done a very good job of taking swift action on it. And I think allegations like that are something we take seriously, and I think the actions we have taken have shown that," he said.
"The role of law enforcement is a job of public trust and it's important that we maintain that."
The officers comments (if accurate) are in poor taste certainly. However, he does have the right to free speech.
Did you take that oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, chief?
Remember your oath.
Government agencies are committed to ridding their ranks of racism, intolerance and bias. You dont like it, move someplace else.
It seems to me that when you're an officer of the law, you need to keep your "'free speech" at home with your lips zipped. Or is this just a representation of "the tiny" bunch" of bad apples? Funny, that tiny bunch seems to be more widespread than most thought.
