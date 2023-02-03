WARRENTON — Boxes of police reports, evidence and other files line the walls and fill the shelves of the police station at City Hall.
The server room also functions as the break room. Sgt. Jim Pierce’s office doubles as the interview room. Eight officers share four cubicles. Any remaining open space soon becomes storage.
“An office that now becomes storage, two holding cells that become storage, a locker room that becomes storage — everything has become storage,” Mathew Workman, the police chief, said.
Since its construction over two decades ago, outside of a paint job and some other minor renovations, not much has changed with the building that contains City Hall, the police department and the fire department on S. Main Avenue.
“Structurally, it’s the same as (it was in) 1999,” City Manager Esther Moberg said.
The city, however, has changed.
According to census data, Warrenton was the fastest-growing city — 25.8% — in Clatsop County from 2010 to 2020. The most recent estimates list the population as exceeding 6,200.
As the city grew, so did the police department. Since 1999, the number of staff and officers has more than doubled in size.
The lack of space, Workman said, has become a serious issue over the past few years.
“The city continues to grow, so the department is going to have to continue to grow,” he said. “We’ll need to have space for officers to work on a daily basis.”
The police department collects several thousand police reports every year, Workman said. Mandates guide how long the department must hold on to reports and evidence before destroying the material.
“Every type of crime or every type of incident has a certain amount of time that it needs to be kept,” he said. “They cover everything, not just reports — logs, alarm lists, anything that we generate that is criminal justice-related has a retention period on it.”
Workman estimates that around half of the filed police reports could be purged, but he said he does not have the staff in place to perform the task.
Outside of more space for storage, the police chief named a number of upgrades needed to modernize the department, including a patrol room, a meeting and training room, a larger locker facility, interview rooms and more.
“We’re functioning, but, if not there, we’re approaching a critical point where we need to do something because we’re spilling out … into working areas and it makes it very difficult,” he said.
Several ideas have been suggested as potential solutions: renovating the building, adding a second story or construction of a new building. But each option poses challenges.
The building on S. Main Avenue was originally designed to expand upward, Moberg said. However, Workman said, since the building is in the tsunami inundation zone, it would need to meet certain conditions in order to expand. Meeting the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, such as adding an elevator, could also be costly.
Development of a new building — whether for City Hall, or a joint structure for the police and fire departments — would likely involve the city asking voters to approve a bond measure.
In Gearhart, a $14.5 million bond measure for a new firehouse off Highlands Lane was rejected by voters last May after a debate that dragged on for years and divided the community. In Cannon Beach, the city is weighing whether to pursue a bond measure to replace a deficient City Hall and police station, a decision complicated by tsunami inundation zone concerns.
The police department in Warrenton is partially supported by a levy. Workman said he has avoided seeking an increase to the levy’s tax rate out of fear of it failing, like the proposed increase to the Warrenton Community Library’s operations levy that was rejected by voters in November.
“Now think about something that you’d have to (largely) increase, and are you creating an issue in your community when you put forth such a massive economic burden?” Workman said of a bond. “I’m optimistic. I don’t know how realistic it is.”
Warrenton’s low property tax rate, Workman said, also limits the city’s spending ability.
Last month, Brian Alsbury, the fire chief, followed Workman in presenting his department’s needs to the City Commission.
Alsbury outlined living and sleeping quarters, more office space and a lobby for security purposes.
The fire department, Alsbury said, could also use its own training facility, and, more urgently, needs upgrades to marine firefighting equipment.
“The marine firefighting is one of those things we don’t do any of and with the amount of money sitting out there and the damage it could do to the fishing industry — to have something come in and (take) out three or four boats,” Alsbury told commissioners.
Other departments, such as building and planning, are also maxed out on storage space, Moberg has said.
Mayor Henry Balensifer said he’s unsure how to move forward.
“That is going to be a process where — you have your wish list, but you’re going to have to pare that down to, OK, what do you need and then what can you afford?” the mayor said.
Moberg said the city is in the pre-planning process of looking at potential expansion for several departments, including police and fire.