Warrenton police
Warrenton Police Chief Mathew Workman is shown in his office at City Hall.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

WARRENTON — Boxes of police reports, evidence and other files line the walls and fill the shelves of the police station at City Hall.

The server room also functions as the break room. Sgt. Jim Pierce’s office doubles as the interview room. Eight officers share four cubicles. Any remaining open space soon becomes storage.

Files are stored on shelves in the Warrenton Police Department's fitness room.

